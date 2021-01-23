WINNIPEG -- Someone woke up $60 million richer after winning Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, the winning ticket was sold in Winnipeg and is the only one in the country to match all seven numbers: 11, 21, 23, 25, 28, 41, 43.

This is the biggest lottery win in Manitoba history.

The previous top prize in Winnipeg was $27.2 million in a Lotto 649 draw in 2005.

While the provincial record was a $50 million Lotto Max jackpot in 2009.

The person with the winning ticket has up to one year to claim their prize.

Starting Monday January 25 the owner can contact the WCLC Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to verify their ticket and begin the process of collecting their winnings.