WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, with all but one linked to variants of concern.

The deaths include four people from Winnipeg; a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s.

All four of these deaths were linked to the B.1.1.7 or Alpha variant first reported in the United Kingdom, with the death of the woman in her 80s also linked to an outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital in unit 3U4-7.

The remaining deaths occurred in the Southern Health Zone, including a man in his 70s linked to the Alpha variant, and two women in their 80s both linked to an outbreak at Carman Memorial Hospital. One of the women’s deaths was linked to an unspecified variant of concern.

Manitoba’s current death toll from COVID-19 is 1,111.

The province also announced 144 new cases, bringing the total since March 2020 to 54,739. One previous case was removed due to a data correction.

There are 2,799 active cases and 50,829 Manitobans who have recovered.

The test-positivity rate continues to fall in both Manitoba and Winnipeg. The province’s rate is 9.7 per cent, while Winnipeg’s rate is 9.2 per cent.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Manitoba added 121 new variant of concern cases on Wednesday, bringing the total since the pandemic started to 14,003.

The majority of the variant cases are unspecified, with 7,601 cases. Alpha variant cases account for 6,090 total cases.

In Manitoba, there have been 45 total cases of the Beta or B.1351 variant first reported in South Africa, 166 cases of the Gamma or P1 variant first reported in Brazil, and 78 cases of the Delta variant first reported in India.

A total of 120 deaths have been linked to variants of concern.

HOSPITALIZATION DATA

There are currently 273 Manitobans hospitalized with COVID-19 in Manitoba and neighbouring provinces. Of those patients, 166 people have active COVID-19, while 85 people are no longer considered infectious, but still need hospital care.

There are 61 Manitobans receiving ICU care in Manitoba, while 22 patients are being treated in ICUs outside of Manitoba. Ontario currently has 21 Manitobans, while one is in Alberta. Twenty-eight people receiving care outside of Manitoba have been returned to the province.