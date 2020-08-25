WINNIPEG -- Police are requesting the public's help in locating a 74-year-old woman who was travelling to the Winnipeg area.

Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said Sally Gibson was last seen on August 6.

Police believe she was travelling west from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to Winnipeg in a brown 2010 Toyota Corolla. The license plate number is BVHZ 260.

Gibson is five foot eight with wavy, collar-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses.

Sault Ste. Marie police are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Geoff MacLeod at (705) 949-6300 ext. 288.