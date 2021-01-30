WINNIPEG -- NDP leader Wab Kinew renewed his commitment to take on the Pallister PCs in 2023 after successfully navigating a party leadership review Saturday.

Party members voted 93 per cent in support of Kinew during their first-ever virtual convention.

"Manitobans are frustrated and angry with a PC government that refused to prepare for the second wave of the pandemic and is unwilling to put the health of families and seniors ahead of their agenda," said Kinew in a statement.

The constitutionally mandated leadership review comes as the party broke fundraising records and when Premier Brian Pallister's popularity has been dropping.

A December poll by the Angus Reid Institute placed Pallister with the lowest approval ratings among provincial premiers at 34 per cent, a drop of 12 points from the previous quarter.

During a December news conference, Pallister attributed his drop in popularity to the pandemic.

"It isn't the poll that matters to me, what matters to me is that we beat COVID," Pallister said during the news conference. "Basically, it tells me that people don't like COVID, and neither do I. We'll stay focused on fighting COVID."

The NDP party also committed to fight Conservative cuts to healthcare, education, and the government's plan to privatize core public services like Manitoba Hydro.

"I'm honoured and grateful to have the support of Manitoba New Democrats and I take seriously the fact that they continue to put their trust in myself and our team of talented NDP MLAs," Kinew said.

The Manitoba NDP said 315 party members attended the virtual convention.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger