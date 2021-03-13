WINNIPEG -- Manitoba health officials are reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths from the virus.

Announced in the province's daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday, three of the deaths are from the Winnipeg region.

A woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place Personal Care Home, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 70s all died from COVID-19 in the Winnipeg Region.

The Interlake-Eastern health region also recorded one death, a man in his 70s.

The COVID-19 death toll in Manitoba now sits at 916.

Of the 94 new cases, 29 are in Winnipeg, which has a five-day test positivity rate of 2.9 per cent.

Out of the remaining cases, three are in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 45 are in the Northern health region, seven are in the Prairie Mountain health region and ten are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region.

The total number of cases in Manitoba since early March is 32,699. The province said two cases have been removed due to data corrections.

The province currently has 909 active cases, and 30,874 people have recovered from the virus.

The current provincial five-day test positivity rate now sits at 4.2 per cent.

There are 56 people in hospital with active cases of COVID-19, including 11 in intensive care.

There are an additional 96 people who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care; 11 of those people are in ICU.

On Friday, 1,837 tests were performed, bringing the total to 548,095 since early February.

As of the most recent vaccine update on Friday, 99,842 doses of vaccine have been administered including 68,378 first doses and 31,464 second doses.