WINNIPEG -- Alternate headline: 96-year-old Manitoba man walks over 100 km to raise money for arts

A 96-year-old Winnipeg man has completed his goal of walking one kilometre a day to raise over $100,000 for the arts organizations in Manitoba.

Back in July, Dr. Douglas MacEwan received a letter from a benefactor that said that if he walked a kilometre a day until his birthday on Nov.11, the benefactor would give him $50,000 to give to charity. If MacEwan could get someone to walk with him every day, the benefactor would then give him another $50,000,

In the end, MacEwan walked 109 kilometres, and with donations from the community, raised $123,000.

“I walked with somebody every time since then… and we had $100,000 and instead of naming one charity I named the four arts (organizations),” MacEwan said.

MacEwan opted to split the money between the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, the Manitoba Opera, and the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

“They were actually delighted to get all this money,” he said.

“It’s a very difficult time for them now.”

MacEwan, a long-time lover of the arts, said he is “very happy” now that he has accomplished his goal and raised the money.

“I’ve been talking, particularly on the walk, to singers, dancers, actors, they all are delighted this money is coming in because they badly need it,” he said.

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.