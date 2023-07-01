'A better future for all of us': Winnipeggers celebrate Canada Day
Canada Day celebrations were extra special for some newcomers to Winnipeg.
It was a memorable Canada Day for some of the country's newest citizens as they swore their oath to Canada, joining the country’s population of more than 40 million people.
Red and white spots dotted the Assiniboine Park’s Lyric Theatre as some enthusiastic new Canadians celebrated the moment by dressing in the country’s colours.
"Canadians are respected all over the world. And people view Canada as one of the safest countries in the world,” BJ Odejoke-Maxwell told CTV News while holding a Canadian flag.
His family beside him shared his excitement - all new Canadians too. The four came from Nigeria in 2019 with hopes of becoming Canadians.
Odejoke-Maxwell's wife Ayo said they came to Canada for many reasons. “The opportunities, like my husband said. To be able to explore Canada more and also more for my kids."
Richard Galvis, a permanent resident who came from Colombia with his family, is hoping one day he too will become a citizen.
"More than four years now we decide just to come to Canada,” Galvis said. “And probably to have a better future for all of us.”
Hope, opportunity, and safety are among the many reasons why newcomers say they chose to come to Canada.
"I love how everyone is able to experience and express their own culture and also being able to come together and kind of all show each other bits of their own,” said Folklorama Youth Ambassador Ainsley Bosak, whom will get the chance to do just that during this year’s Folklorama festivities.
Elder Wally Chartrand spent the day at the forks sharing the story of the first peoples of Canada.
"I don't normally celebrate Canada day,” Chartrand said. “And I don’t think a lot of Indigenous people do, maybe not. And part of that again is because of the history that comes with that."
Chartrand said Canada is a mosaic of people - and wants non-Indigenous people to listen to the stories of Indigenous people.
The Forks honoured its Indigenous roots on Canada Day with its Finding Our North Star event. It hosted events that included Indigenous and international performances.
