A chat with mayoral candidate Idris Adelakun

Idris Adelakun Idris Adelakun

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege

A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island