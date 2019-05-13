Winnipeg's Chinatown could be getting a makeover as part of a major redevelopment vision for the northwest Exchange.

Centreventure, the city and province released a long-term vision to "revitalize" the area.

A news release describes it as "a focus on filling in vacant lots, enhancing the history of the area, creating affordable housing and supporting local and independent business."

Part of the strategy includes sprucing up the Chinatown gate and Chinese Gardens and adding patios, plazas, lanterns and banners.

The first part of the Exchange plan focuses on Ross and Pacific avenues, where a heritage building and a surface parking lot are being put on the market for redevelopment.

The vision calls for low-rise, mixed-income residential development on these sites.