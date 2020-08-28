WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is seeking the public’s feedback on an active transportation route linking the St. Boniface and Downtown neighbourhoods.

Through this initiative, called the St. Boniface to Downtown Walk Bike Project, the city would aim to improve travel options, accessibility, and connectivity between the Esplanade Riel footbridge/Provencher Bridge and the multi-use path on Archibald Street, south of Nairn Avenue.

The city’s pedestrian and cycling strategies, which city council has approved, identify a connection between these two areas as a priority.

As part of the first phase of the preliminary design study, the team working on the project is looking for Winnipeggers to provide information on how they travel through this area, and what type and routing of infrastructure would best meet their needs.

To provide feedback online, Winnipeggers can conduct an online survey or use an online mapping tool on the project’s website. These tools will be available until Sept. 23.

The city is also providing walking tours of the area, where residents can identify barriers and opportunities. These tours leave from the St. Boniface City Hall at 219 Provencher Boulevard and take place on two dates in September.

The walking tours are on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Tuesday, Sept. 22, with the north tours taking place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the south tours taking place from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During these events, project team members will be at St. Boniface City Hall to talk to anyone who wants to give input, but doesn’t want to or can’t participate in the walking tour.

If the weather doesn’t allow for the walking tours, they will be cancelled. Instead, the project staff will stay inside St. Boniface City Hall to answer questions and discuss the initiative.

Participants must register for the walking tours by contacting them at stbtodowntown@winnipeg.ca.