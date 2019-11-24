WINNIPEG - One Manitoba man has a very special piece of Bombers memorabilia nearly 30-years-old.

Brian Hunt has a football used during the Grey Cup game that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won in 1990.

“It’s my prized possession,” Hunt told CTV News Winnipeg.

Hunt caught the football after pass rusher Tyrone Jones snagged a fumble and threw it into the stands.

“He threw it up and it was coming towards us and we all jumped up,” Hunt said. “Fortunately for me and my wife, people didn’t really know how to catch a football, and it bounced up twice and I jumped up.”

Hunt said the only reason he caught the ball was because the man sitting beside him, who was over six feet tall, happened to not be there when the ball was thrown into the stands.

“When he came back he sat down and said ‘Hey, I brought you something’ and he handed me a beer. I reached down and said, ‘Here’s what I caught!’”

After the Bombers clinched the cup, Hunt had the ball signed by Jones himself.