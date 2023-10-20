'A promise that we've yet to fulfill': Believed to be last existing copy of Treaty 3 on display in Winnipeg

A community copy of Treaty 3 signed in 1873, believed to be the last in existence, is on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The historic document has stopped in Winnipeg as a part of a travelling exhibition called 'Treaty #3: Manidoo Mazina’igan – The Sacred Document'.

"In this space, we have original chiefs' copies of the treaty that was signed 150 years ago which guides the relationships between Canada and Indigenous folks in eastern Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario," said Matthew Cutler, vice president of exhibitions at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

The treaty on display was one of 24 community copies sent to Anishinaabe nations. The museum said it is believed to be the only copy still in existence.

The museum said the treaty documents were cared for by Chief Paabamasagaa of Naotkamegwanning First Nation and his descendants. It was held by his family until 1977 when it was placed in the National Archives of Canada.

Cutler said there is a lot to learn from the historic copy of the treaty.

"Many of us, I think, learned in schools that treaties were ways in which the Crown bought land and bought territory from people," Cutler said. "But we learned through this exhibition that land can't be owned and water can't be owned, but they can be shared.

"That was our promise 150 years ago, and that's a promise that we've yet to fulfill."

The exhibit also includes what Cutler described as 'The Crown's version' with English words explaining what government agents thought the treaty meant. He said it also shares the oral history and traditions of the Anishinaabe people and what they thought they were agreeing to.

"Those perspectives are very different,' Cutler said. "Anishinaabe believed that they were sharing the land, and the Crown thought that they were taking it.

"And that disagreement continues to play out in the way that we live together in treaty today."

He said he has been touched by the reactions of visitors to the gallery. He hopes as more people learn about the true meaning behind the treaties, more work can be done to fulfill what was promised 150 years ago.

The exhibit was created by Grand Council Treaty #3, along with the Library and Archives Canada and The Muse Indigenous Advisory Committee. It will be on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights until Sunday.

You can learn more about Treaty 3 online at the Grand Council Treaty #3 website.