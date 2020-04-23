WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Stampede and Exhibition in Morris, Man. has been canceled for 2020 – an event which has been a cornerstone of the community.

Due to uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Valley Agricultural Society announced the cancelation Thursday. It says it wants to play its part in stopping the spread of the virus and ensure the community and visitors are safe.

Morris’s Mayor, Scott Crick, said in 2018 over 26,000 people attended the four day event. He added that, the entire town will take a huge hit financially but they are not the only ones.

“Our situation is not unique. The challenges we face within our community, is not just for businesses or the individuals in our community,” he said.

Crick mentioned those who come to the Stampede with food trucks, raise funds through ticket sales during the event, sell products, and of course the company that sets up the rides are all impacted.

“We’re seeing these challenges all over southern Manitoba, northern Manitoba, we see them in any small community, with the current state of affairs. A lot of other communities are suffering as well,” said Crick.

According to Mayor Crick, The Manitoba Stampede hosts the only professional rodeo in the province.

“It’s especially difficult for the cowboy, so the CPRA brings in the absolute best cowboys from all over north America and I believe other parts of the world as well,” he said.

“With the travel restrictions there’s going to be very few of these fairs going on across the country.”

Manitoban Zane Lambert is a Professional Bull Rider who currently lives in Alberta. In an interview with CTV News he said that he has been to the rodeo in Morris many times and hopes the small community can bounce back.

“They’re kinda the last one going there in Manitoba and so I would like to see it keep going. With something like this and they aren’t able to come back from this financially, it would be sad to see,” said Lambert.

He said that almost half the rodeo season has already been canceled. If the entire season is placed on hold until next year, by August he said he will have to find something else to do.

“You know talking to farmers and see what’s going on out there in their industry other than bull riding,” he said.

Mayor Crick added he has seen an increase of community spirit and in people supporting local businesses.

“As a community, if we all support local businesses, once we can get back out and go to restaurants and things. If everybody pitches in at that it should help that a lot,” said Crick.

The 57th show will be held July 2021.