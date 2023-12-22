Ace Burpee's Top 100 Most Fascinating Manitobans of 2023
I hope all is well with you.
Writing this fascinating list each year thing is always an incredible process. I never struggle to find amazing people and amazing stories. The hardest part is keeping it to 100 names.
I think I’ve done this list 12 years in a row now and I’ve tried to never repeat names. They are listed no particular order as they are all amazing human beings. The best to you and Happy New Year!
Dr. Denise Koh: Last year was big, with Koh being named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women. This year, the specialist in public health and occupational medicine has been declared the Most Influential Filipina in the World by the international Foundation for Filipina Women’s Network. Koh is an innovator, advocate, best-selling author and absolute game-changer.
Mark Piasecki: Fascinated with neuroscience and how the brain functions, Piasecki rode that interest to the title of Canadian National Brain Bee champion. The national brain bee is the foremost event in Canada that tests high school students’ comprehension of neuroscience. Repping Vincent Massey in Winnipeg, Piasecki is now the second in three years from Massey to win the title, as Antoni Klonowski won the belt in 2021.
Dalip Shekhawat: A teacher at St. Amant School, Shekhawat was among the first people in history, like ever, to complete a marathon at the North Pole. He was not only one of 11 to complete the marathon, he also used the event to raise funds for new sensory rooms to help children with autism.
Emma Hill Kepron: Hill Kepron is Associate Dean of the University of Winnipeg Library, and now a Jeopardy! champion. Sorry, two-time Jeopardy! champ. Tremendous.
Ashley van Aggelen: Maybe call her coach with a capital “C.” Along with her day job as head of the phys-ed department at St. James Collegiate, van Aggelen manages to fit in the following volunteer coaching gigs: head coach of the varsity girls basketball, cross-country and track-and-field teams; head coach of the Winnipeg female U18 AAA Winnipeg Avros; convener of high school boys’ and girls’ soccer, and served as head coach of our U18 female hockey team at the Canada Winter Games.
Jayanne English: An expert in astronomy image-making and a professor at the University of Manitoba, English was part of a team of international astronomers who discovered two potential polar ring galaxies. The revelations of the galaxies (a polar ring galaxy exhibits a ring of stars and gas perpendicular to its main spiral disc) are the most credible and detailed to date. English received the Order of Canada in 2023 for her contributions to astronomy.
Quita Alfred: The internationally renowned costume designer was chosen as the principal costume designer for the screen adaptation of Miriam Toews’ Women Talking. It was a full-circle moment for Alfred, having grown up in southern Manitoba and also having designed outfits for director Sarah Polley on Road to Avonlea in the ’90s.
Laurie Ringaert, Ryan Palmquist, Lindsay Kane, Alanna Forsman, Ryan McIntosh, Denis DePape: The Seine River is an underrated gem. The organization known as “Save Our Seine” works to ensure the river has a future, and is valued, protected and clean. The volunteer-driven group tirelessly advocates and educates on behalf of the Seine, and from that we all benefit.
Baljot Rai: No big deal, all Rai did was come up with an experiment that used crushed mussel powder to absorb phosphorus from water. The water he used mimicked the water in Lake Winnipeg. So essentially, one could use zebra mussels (a huge problem), to reduce levels of blue-green algae (another huge problem) in our largest lake. His findings are epic. Also, he’s only in grade 11. His research earned him top prizes provincially and nationally, and he was short-listed for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Sweden.
Sofia Bieber: Chosen as the flag-bearer for Team Manitoba to kick off the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I., Bieber proceeded to put on a speed skating clinic. She returned home with five medals, three of them gold. Legendary performance.
Dr. Graham Young: Spearheaded an initiative to have Tyndall stone recognized as a Global Heritage Stone Resource. This is a thing. Tyndall stone is the only Canadian stone to receive the designation. The decision comes from the Subcommission on Heritage Stones, its purpose being to raise awareness of culturally significant building stones, and encourage conservation and protection of extraction sites.
**
See who made the full list on 103.1 Virgin Radio’s Website.
Note: Virgin 103.1 shares a parent company with CTV News Winnipeg
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
Paramedics found guilty in death of Elijah McClain, who they injected with an overdose of ketamine
Two Denver-area paramedics were convicted Friday for giving a fatal overdose of the sedative ketamine to Elijah McClain in 2019, a jury verdict that experts said could have a chilling effect on first responders around the country.
Certain recurring memories linked to specific mental health disorders: study
New research suggests that certain types of repeated memories can be linked to specific symptoms of mental health disorders.
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home
Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP leader says 2023 was a momentum building year heading into 2024 vote
After completing her first full calendar year as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, Carla Beck feels the past 12 months have helped the party gain momentum heading into an election year in 2024.
-
Stockings for Seniors program brings joy to communities in Yorkton and area
Over 600 seniors across long-term care homes in Yorkton received a special gift for this year’s holiday.
-
Viterra offer rejected, negotiations to continue in 2024
After the two unions representing workers at Viterra voted to reject their offer, they agreed to continue negotiations in January.
Saskatoon
-
Giving to those in need is helping a Saskatoon resident overcome her anxiety struggles
The holidays can be tough for those who are struggling to make ends meet and one Saskatoon resident is not only doing good in the community, she’s tackling her fears at the same time.
-
City eliminating minimum parking requirements on new developments
Saskatoon is moving towards allowing developers, homeowners, and businesses to decide how much parking to provide on their properties.
-
Eight arrested, drugs and guns seized following RCMP searches in Pelican Narrows
RCMP say eight people were arrested and several drug and weapons-related charges were laid following search warrants executed in Pelican Narrows.
Northern Ontario
-
Third suspect wanted in relation to a Sudbury armed robbery, two in custody
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for a third person wanted in connection to an armed robbery at a Bruce Avenue home in September.
-
Canadian death toll in cantaloupe salmonella outbreak rises to seven
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting another death from a salmonella outbreak involving cantaloupes, bringing the total to seven.
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
Edmonton
-
Teen pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run crash, police search for driver
A teenage pedestrian was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Edmonton on Friday.
-
Cars racing cause crash on Yellowhead Trail: police
Two people racing on Yellowhead Trail Friday morning caused a crash that injured a woman in a third vehicle, the Edmonton Police Service said.
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
Toronto
-
Man in his 40s fatally shot in Toronto’s east end
A man in his 40s has died after being shot in Toronto’s east end on Friday night.
-
Toronto man gifts holiday feast to classmate he hadn't seen for over 40 years
After learning his childhood classmate was headed for a lean Christmas dinner, a Toronto man set out to gift a holiday feast to a man he hadn't seen in over 40 years.
-
Canadians have been more frugal this holiday season. Retailers are struggling to keep up: analyst
Entering some of the busiest shopping days of the year, many retailers are relying on sales from the holiday season while Canadian shoppers facing inflation, higher interest rates, and rising food prices are getting increasingly frugal.
Calgary
-
Calgary's warm, record-breaking winter weather will be sticking around
Calgary's record-breaking warmth is set to continue over the holidays.
-
Highs, lows and a controversy or two: Calgary’s mayor reflects on key moments in 2023
An ideal Calgary is one where everybody lives with dignity, the city's mayor told CTV News Calgary during an end-of-year, sit-down interview.
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
Montreal
-
FSE teacher's union reaches 'proposed settlement' with Quebec government
Two Quebec unions representing teachers, the FSE and the QPAT, are endorsing a proposed settlement with the Legault government amid negotiations for the renewal of collective agreements, the unions announced Friday evening.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Search underway for child who fell into river off Lac-Sac-Jean
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are conducting a search operation Friday for a child who fell into the Mistassini River in Lac-Sac-Jean.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING New year, new rules: Two Ottawa bylaws come into effect in January 2024
New regulations on public donation boxes and a switch to the province's towing framework will come into effect in Ottawa in the New Year.
-
Doctor shortage leads to late cancer diagnosis for young Ottawa woman
A 21-year-old Ottawa woman is sharing her story after her lack of a family doctor led to a late stage cancer diagnosis.
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
Atlantic
-
Blizzard-like conditions batter Cape Breton and knock out power to thousands
Many residents in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality spent the night in the dark and were still waiting for the power to come back as relentless winds continued on Friday morning.
-
New trial ordered for New Brunswick men convicted of murder in 1984
Federal Justice Minister Arif Virani announced Friday that he has ordered a new trial for two New Brunswick men convicted of a murder nearly 40 years ago.
-
Wonton soup and Christmas concerts: How some have kept warm during a cold week without power
About a third of the Village of McAdam are still without power as of Friday afternoon, but that doesn’t mean the community hasn’t kept warm.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener, Ont. carbon monoxide poisoning identified
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener, Ont. home on Tuesday has now been identified by family and friends as Nil Patel.
-
Small plane makes emergency landing near Brantford, Ont.
A small plane lost power and had to make an emergency landing Friday evening near Brantford, Ont.
-
Stratford, Ont. band gets its big break on popular hockey podcast
A Stratford, Ont. band has gotten its big break in an unusual way – through a popular hockey podcast.
Vancouver
-
Some VPD officers will wear body cameras next month. Here's how the pilot project will work.
The Vancouver Police Department will begin a six-month pilot project in January that will see some officers equipped with body-worn cameras.
-
Air Canada fined $97K after B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight
The Canadian Transportation Agency has issued a $97,500 penalty to Air Canada after a B.C. man was forced to drag himself off a flight – and the airline could be facing a lawsuit next.
-
Videos show curious bears inspecting holiday decorations in B.C.'s Lower Mainland
A number of black bears have been captured on camera perusing holiday decorations at Metro Vancouver homes.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man learns life-changing surgery delayed again while headed for hospital
A family in B.C.'s Comox Valley is devastated to be thrust back into limbo while waiting for a life-changing surgery.
-
Old friends reunite for increasingly elaborate annual Santa photos
What started with three teenagers posing on Santa's knee has turned into an annual tradition – 12 years running – with increasingly elaborate themes and costumes.
-
Health authorities warn of rise in strep infections among B.C. children
Health authorities in British Columbia are warning the public about higher levels of strep bacterial infections among children.