Active transportation routes in Winnipeg extended through summer
A temporary barrier at Wolseley Ave. and Clifton St. identifying the road as one of the city’s enhanced active transportation routes. (Source: Josh Crabb/ CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- Cyclists will be able to use the active transportation routes in Winnipeg for the entire summer.
During last Friday’s city council meeting, council voted to extend the 10 routes until Sept. 7, 2020.
If council did not make the extension, the routes would have ended on July 6.
The routes see traffic confined to one block in the areas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city expanded the use of the routes to assist with physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to city documents, the Winnipeg Public Service is also being directed to “report back to the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works within 120 days, with the results of the extended Sunday / Holiday Bicycle Route, and recommendations for establishing permanent year-round active transportation routes.”
The active transportation routes are located in these locations:
- Lyndale Drive from Cromwell to Gauvin Street;
- Scotia Street from Anderson (at Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenues;
- Wellington Crescent from Academy Road (at Wellington) to Guelph Street;
- Wolseley Avenue from Raglan Road to Maryland Street;
- Assiniboine Avenue from Bedson Street to Westwood Drive;
- Churchill Drive from Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue;
- Egerton Road from Bank to Morier Avenues;
- Kildonan Drive from Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent;
- Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place; and
- Kilkenny Drive from Burgess to Patricia Avenues and Kings Drive.