WINNIPEG -- Cyclists will be able to use the active transportation routes in Winnipeg for the entire summer.

During last Friday’s city council meeting, council voted to extend the 10 routes until Sept. 7, 2020.

If council did not make the extension, the routes would have ended on July 6.

The routes see traffic confined to one block in the areas from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city expanded the use of the routes to assist with physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to city documents, the Winnipeg Public Service is also being directed to “report back to the Standing Policy Committee on Infrastructure Renewal and Public Works within 120 days, with the results of the extended Sunday / Holiday Bicycle Route, and recommendations for establishing permanent year-round active transportation routes.”

The active transportation routes are located in these locations: