WINNIPEG -- A motion to keep Winnipeg active transportation routes open until September was passed by the mayor’s inner circle on Thursday, and is now in the hands of city council.

The executive policy committee voted unanimously on Thursday to support a measure to extend the end of the active transportation routes until September 7, 2020.

The active transportation routes are located in these locations:

Lyndale Drive from Cromwell to Gauvin Street;

Scotia Street from Anderson (at Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenues;

Wellington Crescent from Academy Road (at Wellington) to Guelph Street;

Wolseley Avenue from Raglan Road to Maryland Street;

Assiniboine Avenue from Bedson Street to Westwood Drive;

Churchill Drive from Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue;

Egerton Road from Bank to Morier Avenues;

Kildonan Drive from Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent;

Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place; and

Kilkenny Drive from Burgess to Patricia Avenues and Kings Drive.

On these active transportation routes, traffic is confined to one block through the area from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city expanded the use of the routes to help with physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the motion filed during the meeting, the routes have been popular with city residents and cyclists.

If no extension was sought, the routes would end on July 6.

The extension will be discussed at the next city council meeting on June 26.