WINNIPEG -- A city report suggests it might be too expensive to add a third wheelchair space on a standard-size transit bus.

Coun. Shawn Nason wanted the city to explore the idea.

Right now regular 40-foot transit buses have two spaces where seats can flip up to make room for a wheelchair or scooter, but the report says adding a third would be costly.

“Winnipeg Transit’s current 40-foot fleet does not have a design that can accommodate a third wheelchair position without extensive modifications and significant associated costs of approximately $130,000.00 per bus,” the report says.

The report, which doesn’t contain any recommendations, does note the city’s 60-foot articulated buses do have room to add a third wheelchair position.