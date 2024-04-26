RCMP looking to find Good Samaritan who helped in Thompson assault
The Manitoba RCMP is looking for a Good Samaritan who helped the victim of an assault in Thompson, Man., on Thursday.
According to police, an unknown person dropped off a badly injured man at the Thompson General Hospital on Thursday around 4 a.m. Police believe this man was injured in an assault.
Now, Mounties are looking to speak to this Good Samaritan. Police note they don’t believe he was involved in the attack, but rather that he came across the victim and brought him to the hospital.
The Good Samaritan was driving a white GMC pick-up truck with a box cover on it. Police note he looks to have a thin build and was wearing a grey baseball hat with a black peak and a black jacket.
The victim remains in serious condition.
Thompson RCMP can be contacted at 204-677-6911.
