Advance polls open Friday; here is what you need to know
Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of Friday.
Advanced voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 10. Canadians will have the opportunity to cast their vote between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their assigned polling station from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13.
Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.
Voters are allowed to bring their own pencil or pen to mark the ballot. Single-use pencils will also be provided.
Voters are asked to wear a mask, and there will be masks available for voters who don't bring their own.
Canadians who miss out on advanced voting can head down to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 or vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. EST. More information on how to vote by mail can be found online.
Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who thinks they have the virus is asked to stay home, and head to elections.ca to find alternative ways to vote. Elections Canada said after Tuesday, Sept. 14, voters who have COVID-19 and have not already applied to vote by mail will not be able to vote.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
LIVE NOW
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
Known white nationalists, far-right groups among election protest organizers, expert says
An expert with the Canadian Anti-Hate Network says several of the people organizing and attending protests at Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s campaign events are members of non-partisan far-right groups that have been staging anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests since the beginning of the pandemic.
Truth Tracker | Do NDP claims that greenhouse gas emissions have grown under Trudeau stand up?
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says Justin Trudeau’s Liberals have overseen a growth in greenhouse gas emissions, rather than the cuts they promised, and Canada is now the worst among G7 nations. CTVNews.ca digs in.
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
L.A. school board votes to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for eligible students age 12 and over
All eligible students attending Los Angeles Unified public schools -- the nation's second largest school district -- will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the calendar year, the school board of education has voted.
'A social butterfly who loved life': Girl dead after crash between scooter and truck in Saskatoon
A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and the scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.
43 Canadians among those on board Qatari commercial flight out of Afghanistan
Forty-three Canadians were among around 200 foreigners on board a civilian flight out of Afghanistan on Thursday -- the first such large-scale departure since U.S. forces completed their frantic withdrawal over a week ago.
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
Saskatoon
-
'A social butterfly who loved life': Girl dead after crash between scooter and truck in Saskatoon
A nine-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital after a truck and the scooter she was riding collided on Thursday morning, Saskatoon police say.
-
Sheree Fertuck landed $200K gravel hauling contract before she went missing, court hears
Details of Sheree’s work came to light on the third day of her estranged husband’s trial.
-
Missing Sask. siblings found safe, living 'off the grid'
Two missing members of Muskoday First Nation were found safe Wednesday night, according to Prince Albert Grand Council.
Regina
-
Demonstrators in Regina demand province implement restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar
Growing calls for action to combat rising COVID-19 cases reached the Saskatchewan Legislative Building Thursday as protestors gathered to demand the government bring back public health measures.
-
Sask. confirms 23rd COVID-19 death in 20-39 age group
Saskatchewan confirmed its 23rd COVID-19-related death in the 20-39 age group on Thursday.
-
Canadian hospitals spend $23,000 on typical COVID-19 patient, report finds
Canadian hospitals spent nearly $1 billion caring for patients with COVID-19, with the average cost per patient being $23,000.
Calgary
-
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
-
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
Edmonton
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
-
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
-
NEW
NEW | Alberta reports 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Active cases rose to near 16,000, up to their highest point since May 21.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman says neighbours' abandoned house infested with bugs, overgrown weeds
An Ontario woman says her neighbours' house that has been vacant for three years is now overgrown with weeds, has a raccoon problem and is infested with insects.
-
Who actually gets Sept. 30 off this year in Ontario?
With Ontario confirming that Sept. 30 will not be a provincial statutory holiday, many people are wondering if they get the day off work.
-
LIVE FACT CHECKING
LIVE FACT CHECKING | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
Montreal
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
-
Legault says minority government better for Quebec, calls NDP, Liberals 'dangerous'
Premier François Legault gave a tacit endorsement Thursday to Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, the only one of the federal party leaders he says is open to Quebec's demands.
-
Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison
A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.
Ottawa
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Official English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties go head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca is providing real-time fact checking and analysis.
-
Ottawa police officers won't be charged in death of 23-year-old man during no-knock raid
Ottawa police officers who conducted a no-knock raid that concluded in the falling death of a 23-year-old man will not face criminal charges, Ontario’s police watchdog said Thursday.
-
Ottawa records highest new COVID-19 case count since May
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 61 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the most yet in the fourth wave. But hospitalizations from the disease remain low.
Northern Ontario
-
Infrastructure key part to success for farmers in the North
Tile drainage allows farmers in the north to have a much longer growing season.
-
Timmins-James Bay candidates vie for federal seat
With an area spanning more than 600,000 kilometres, from Kirkland Lake to Timmins and north to the James Bay Coast, four candidates are vying to serve the Timmins-James Bay riding in the fast-approaching federal election.
-
Sudbury's health unit adds extra security at vaccine clinics
As health officials across northern Ontario ramp up efforts to get more people vaccinated, the health unit in Sudbury is hiring extra security, and often it's off-duty police officers.
Atlantic
-
RCMP investigate death of Diem Saunders, N.L. advocate for Indigenous women
Police in Labrador are investigating the death Tuesday of Inuk writer and advocate for Indigenous women Diem Saunders, formerly known as Delilah Saunders.
-
'Stop criminalizing our treaty rights': Grand Chief of Assembly of First Nations tells DFO on N.S. wharf
The Grand Chief of the Assembly of First Nations is calling for an end to what she calls intimidation over the Sipekne'katik First Nation's lobster fishery.
-
Kalin's call: Heavy rain to fall in Maritimes as Hurricane Larry passes to the East
It’s a crowded weather picture in Atlantic Canada these days. A slow moving front from the west will continue to bring rain, showers, and gusty southerly winds to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday. In the meantime, Hurricane Larry now looks more likely make landfall in eastern Newfoundland late Friday night.
Kitchener
-
'Not worth the risk': New report breaks down high cost of COVID-19 hospitalizations
A new report shows a hospital stay due to a COVID-19 infection can come with a big price tag.
-
'It's more like a poison': Experts, equestrians warn against using horse dewormer to treat COVID-19
Ivermectin is a drug used to treat parasites in mainly horses and cattle, but misinformation about the dewormer has attracted a different type of herd – people who believe it can prevent COVID-19.
-
Police respond to reports of a man with a firearm at mall near Fairway Road
Waterloo regional police responded to reports of man with a firearm at a mall in Kitchener on Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
All COVID-19 patients under age 50 in B.C. ICUs are unvaccinated, health minister says
The vast majority of people who are battling COVID-19 in B.C.'s intensive care units are not fully vaccinated against the disease, and that's especially true of the younger people who develop serious illness.
-
Vancouver restaurants hiring security guards to check vaccine passports
It will cost him $30,000 a month. But the owner of Glowbal Restaurant Group is planning to hire outside security guards to check patrons’ vaccine passports at his downtown eateries when the program launches on Monday.
-
Vulnerable seniors need booster shots, care providers say
COVID-19 is back inside Menno Home in Abbotsford. This time, it has infected an entire wing of a dementia care unit. All 21 residents along with 14 staff have tested positive.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island records 65 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
The new cases were among 774 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.
-
Vessels return to Victoria after collecting 8 tonnes of trash from Great Pacific Garbage Patch
A crew of sailors has returned to Victoria from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, hauling away more than eight tonnes of plastic pollution.
-
'She’s choking and can't breathe': Mountie credited with saving child on Vancouver Island highway
An off-duty Mountie is being credited with saving the life of a 17-month-old girl on the side of a northern Vancouver Island highway.