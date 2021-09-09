Advance polls open Friday; here is what you need to know

WINNIPEG -

Canadians hoping to cast an early vote in the federal election can head to the polls as of Friday.

Advanced voting will begin on Friday, Sept. 10. Canadians will have the opportunity to cast their vote between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. at their assigned polling station from Friday, Sept. 10 to Monday, Sept. 13.

Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.

Voters are allowed to bring their own pencil or pen to mark the ballot. Single-use pencils will also be provided.

Voters are asked to wear a mask, and there will be masks available for voters who don't bring their own.

Canadians who miss out on advanced voting can head down to the polls on Monday, Sept. 20 or vote by mail. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. EST. More information on how to vote by mail can be found online.

Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or who thinks they have the virus is asked to stay home, and head to elections.ca to find alternative ways to vote. Elections Canada said after Tuesday, Sept. 14, voters who have COVID-19 and have not already applied to vote by mail will not be able to vote.