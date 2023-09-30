Winnipeg

    • Advance voting ends Saturday

    Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News) Polls opened at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, and will close at 8 p.m. on Sept. 30. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)

    Saturday is your last chance to cast a vote ahead of next Tuesday's provincial election.

    Some 284 advance polling stations are open across Manitoba until 8 p.m. on Sept. 30.

    Anyone who has lived in the province for the last six months can vote at any advance poll. Voters will need a valid piece of government-issued photo ID with their current address, or two of the accepted documents that include their name.

    Regular voting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. On Election Day, people can vote at any polling place within their electoral division.

    More information about voting ID requirements and polling locations can be found at the Elections Manitoba website.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News