Advanced voting for Winnipeg municipal election begins Monday
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, September 29, 2018 1:49PM CST
Though the municipal election is not until Oct. 24, Winnipeg voters can start to cast their ballots in just a few days.
Advanced voting locations begin to open starting on Monday, Oct. 1.
To find out which polling locations will be open and when go to the City of Winnipeg website.
Advanced voting locations are open to all eligible voters and could be subject to change.