WINNIPEG -- Virden RCMP and a traffic analyst are investigating after a fatal rollover near Virden, Man.

RCMP was called to Highway 1 at the intersection of Provincial Road 257 around 11:35 p.m. Monday, for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Investigators determined a vehicle that was travelling eastbound was approaching the intersection, when the driver lost control in a curve and rolled into the ditch.

RCMP said the driver, an 18-year-old from Russell, Man., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing.