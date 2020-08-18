Advertisement
Alcohol considered factor in fatal rollover In Virden, Man.: RCMP
WINNIPEG -- Virden RCMP and a traffic analyst are investigating after a fatal rollover near Virden, Man.
RCMP was called to Highway 1 at the intersection of Provincial Road 257 around 11:35 p.m. Monday, for reports of a single-vehicle rollover.
Investigators determined a vehicle that was travelling eastbound was approaching the intersection, when the driver lost control in a curve and rolled into the ditch.
RCMP said the driver, an 18-year-old from Russell, Man., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
RCMP said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
An investigation is ongoing.