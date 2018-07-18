

CTV Winnipeg





A report released during National Drowning Prevention week shows that most victims of drownings that happen in Manitoba are male.

The province is hoping more people will proceed with caution during National Drowning Prevention Week which starts on July 18.

Data released by the Lifesaving Society of Manitoba breaks down statistics for victims:

81% of victims are male

39% drown in lakes and ponds

38% drown in rivers

73% of drowning happen between May-September

Swimming results in the most water-related fatalities

The report highlights that the top risks are: people not wearing life jackets, consuming alcohol or being alone.

Just two weeks ago, a pair of Winnipeg men drowned in Kenora, Ont. during a day-trip with friends.

“This province has some of the best parks, beaches, and aquatic facilities in the country,” said Kevin Tordiffe, acting CEO, Lifesaving Society of Manitoba. “I’m encouraging all Manitobans to get out and enjoy these attractions safely.”

National Drowning Prevention week focuses on highlighting safety in the water.