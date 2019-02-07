

CTV Winnipeg





The main floor of a Dauphin apartment building has collapsed following an early morning fire.

Shortly before 3:00 a.m. Thursday morning the Dauphin Fire Department responded to a report of a possible garbage fire in front of a building on 4th Avenue NW.

Upon arrival crews attempted to enter the building, but found the fire was located in the basement making it unsafe to enter the building as flames were shooting through the front door, the floor and up the stairs.

All residents were evacuated safely and there were no reported injuries.

Crews remain on the scene with help from Gilbert Plains Fire Department.

The Dauphin Fire Department asks that the public to avoid the area, and they will post an update on their Facebook page as the scene progresses.