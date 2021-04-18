WINNIPEG -- All three schools in Gimli will be closed temporarily on Monday in response to COVID-19 cases.

In a letter to parents and caregivers, the Evergreen School Division said some students and staff at Sigurbjorg Stefansson Early School and Dr. George Johnson Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last few days. It said students and staff were at school during their infectious period.

The division also noted there are positive cases at Gimli High School.

The three schools will be closed on Monday to allow those awaiting test results to get them back, permit Public Health to complete its investigation, and allow for additional cleaning.

The division is asking that students and staff alert their school principal immediately if they test positive for the virus in order for contact tracing to begin as quickly as possible.

Evergreen School Division said more information will be shared with parents and caregivers on Monday after consultation with Public Health.