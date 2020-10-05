WINNIPEG -- The provincial government and Amazon have announced that a new delivery station is coming to Manitoba.

Amazon plans to open the new station in Winnipeg, in the Inkster Industrial Park, just northeast of the airport.

The site is set to open in 2021.

According to the province, the new delivery station will "receive and sort parcels from other distribution centres and co-ordinate deliveries to homes and businesses in the Winnipeg area through local third-party service providers."

Tushar Kumar, who is the regional director of Amazon last mile logistics operations for Amazon Canada, said this new plant will help create jobs in and around Winnipeg.

"The new delivery station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs in Winnipeg," said Kumar.

Ralph Eichler, who is the Minister of Economic Development and Training, said this a great news for the City of Winnipeg and Manitoba.

"Our government has worked hard to foster a good business environment, where companies like Amazon want to grow and create jobs," said Eichler.

WHY WINNIPEG?

When it comes to choosing Winnipeg as the new location, Kumar said there are a variety of factors that go into choosing a new site such as demand for services and the workforce capability.

"Winnipeg definitely is one of those areas and hence we have started," said Kumar.

Amazon will be setting up shop in a 113,000 square foot facility. Kumar said this will be a brand new building, but he said there isn't an exact timeline yet in 2021 on when it will be open.

Kumar also said this new delivery station will specifically help the people of Winnipeg and surrounding areas.

"So the one that we will open next year in Winnipeg will be specifically looking to deliver packages to our customers in and around the area," said Kumar.

Eicher said this plant will benefit the province's economy.

"When you have multi-national companies like Amazon coming to Winnipeg, (it) certainly gives us faith in what we are doing as government," said Eichler.