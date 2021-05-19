WINNIPEG -- With Winnipeg experiencing dry weather conditions over the past few days, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is reminding residents to take the proper steps to avoid grass and brush fires.

This reminder comes after WFPS crews responded to a grass fire near Murray Park Road and Sturgeon Road on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

When firefighters got to the scene of the fire, they found smoke and flames coming from a grassy area, and with wind speeds up to 57 km/h, there was a risk of the fire spreading.

In order to attack the fire and protect the surrounding areas, firefighters used specialized wildland-urban firefighting tools.

Crews declared the fire under control just after 7:15 p.m. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

PREVENTING GRASS AND BRUSH FIRES

The City of Winnipeg is reminding residents that within city limits they are not allowed to burn yard waste, garbage or scrap materials. Even with a proper fire permit, fires can’t be started if wind speeds and/or gusts exceed 25 km/h, including fires in approved fire pits

Residents are also reminded not to dispose of smoking materials in grass, vegetation or from car windows. They also shouldn’t put out cigarette butts in planter pots.

The city noted that proper landscaping and vegetation are important for protecting businesses and homes from grass and brush fires.

“This includes thinning and pruning vegetation, removing trees and converting to fire-resistant plants, and general cleanup of brush, leaves, grass, and debris,” the city said in a news release.

“Watering plants and vegetation in the area surrounding your home is also important, particularly in the first 10 meters around the home.”

The city said some other strategies include storing firewood at least 10 metres away from structures, and making sure that approved outdoor fire receptacles are in an open area away from overhanging vegetation.

Winnipeg has a set of guidelines for outdoor fire receptacles, which can be found online. The rules for fires within approved outdoor fire receptacles can be found in the Neighbourhood Liveability By-Law.