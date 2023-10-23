'An abrupt end': First snowfall of season expected in Manitoba this week

Get ready to break out the shovels and winter coats in Manitoba this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning residents of southern Manitoba and southern Saskatchewan that the mild temperatures experienced so far this fall are coming to an end, and the first shot of accumulating snow is expected this week.

“The mild fall weather will come to an abrupt end this week across the Prairies as a cold front slumping southward gives showers and ushers in the first Arctic air of the season,” ECCC said in a special weather statement. “Highs will drop to the single digits through much of the week before colder air moves in late week with temperatures in the -5 to -10 degree range likely by next weekend and into Halloween.”

Snow removal companies are preparing for the predicted precipitation, transitioning their summer equipment to winter gear.

“We’ve been working quite a bit, finalizing staffing and equipment and machinery,” said Whiteout Group president and owner Jordan Brown. “We also put plows on the front of trucks…just in case there is a snow event.”

The company cautions drivers before they hit the road.

“It's the beginning of the season and everybody has to get used to slowing down a bit. No real rush,” Brown says.

Accumulating snow is expected in western Saskatchewan starting late Monday into Tuesday, ECCC said, and the area of snow will move across Saskatchewan, coming into western Manitoba on Tuesday into Wednesday.

“For Southern Manitoba, confidence is increasing on a snowfall event mid to late week but it remains too early to nail down amounts and location at this time,” ECCC said, noting they will update through the week.

Concerns over road conditions have drivers gearing up for the wintery weather.

“With the forecast for snow this week, we've been getting a lot of calls,” said Richard Porco, the owner of West Kildonan Auto Service. “Doing our inspections, you know, making sure the cars are ready for winter.”

Porco says winterizing rides includes more than just putting on winter tires.

“Making sure your batteries are strong, you have your block heater tested,” Porco says.