'An amazing man': Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, well-known Winnipeg reporter, passes away

Tributes are pouring in for a well-known Winnipeg man who passed away on Wednesday.

Bob ‘Doc’ Holliday, a long-time Winnipeg reporter, pro-wrestling promoter and community advocate, died following a battle with cancer at the age of 80, friends and family confirmed to CTV News Winnipeg.

“Bob was an amazing man,” said Glenn Johnson, his friend of 35 years, during an interview Wednesday night.

Holliday was a reporter with the Winnipeg Sun for many years on the crime beat. Johnson, who worked with Holliday at the Sun, said Holliday knew all of the homicide cops, the leaders of the Hell’s Angels, and everybody in between. Johnson added he was amazed by his skills as a reporter, being able to get people to open up to him, even during difficult circumstances.

“He was a police reporter. And he would get people to talk about their innermost feelings, which is really tough to do,” Johnson said. “As your reporter, you don't always get people at their best, and sometimes at their worst. And he was able to do that. And I was able to learn a lot of things from Bob about being a reporter, about how to how to be connected with people.”

Holliday was also well known for promoting professional wrestling cards in Winnipeg, and was later known for his work in preserving the history of St. Vital, serving as the president of the St. Vital Historical Society.

“Bob was somebody who cared so much about Manitoba,” Johnson said.

Holliday was recognized locally in 2020 with Sadler Avenue being given the honorary name ‘Bob Holliday Way.’ Earlier this month, he was presented with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal. Holliday was also a member of the Manitoba Hockey Hall of Fame.

Several politicians have posted tributes to Holliday in the wake of his death.

“I have always immensely enjoyed all my interactions with Doc as he was never short of very interesting and entertaining stories from back in the day,” Coun. Markus Chambers wrote on Facebook.

MLA Rochelle Squires recalled her time working with Holliday at the Winnipeg Sun.

“He was generous with his time and expertise whenever newbies like me came around and he taught me how to build contacts and verify sources. His friendship extended beyond the newsroom and I will never forget his many acts of kindness,” she wrote on Facebook.

Johnson said a celebration of life for Holliday will take place at a later date.

-With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock