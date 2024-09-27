'An amazing opportunity': Manitoba youth choir headed to Carnegie Hall

A choir made up of children from several Manitoba First Nations has received an invite to sing on one of the biggest stages in the world.

Arts for Indigenous Youth will be sending its youth choir to Carnegie Hall in New York to perform Handel's Messiah on Dec. 2, 2024.

The invite stemmed from a performance the year before by Rhonda Head, a singer from Manitoba.

"I brought some Indigenous youth with me, and they were in the audience," she said. "And when we had an after-party after the performance at Carnegie Hall, I got to speak with Maestro Jonathan Griffith. And he was so excited that that I actually brought Indigenous youth to come and participate and be spectators and watch the performance."

The conversation led to an invite for Head to apply to perform the next year. She submitted the application for her and the choir to perform. They recently received the approval.

Four youth from Skownan First Nation, Opaskwayak Cree Nation and Pinaymootang First Nation will be making the trip. They range in age from nine to 13.

"I let their parents give them the news, and when I saw them in person, they had a huge smile on their face," Head said. "They're so excited. It's an amazing opportunity for them."

A performance at the famed venue will be life-changing, Head said.

"Many doors are going to open for them, because not everyone gets to sing in Carnegie Hall," she said.

The group is currently fundraising for the trip. So far, they’ve raised $4,000 towards their goal of $50,000 for the trip. Fundraising information can be found online.