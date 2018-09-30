

Kayla Rosen





Two Winnipeg lovebirds got the surprise of a lifetime from a music legend on their special day.

Jennifer and Steven were posing for their wedding pictures on Winnipeg’s Waterfront Drive when Paul McCartney came riding by on his bike with his bodyguards.

The couple’s photographer Laurie Dixon, from MADIX Photography, said on Facebook that McCartney stopped to pose for pictures and shook their hands.

McCartney was in Winnipeg for a concert on Friday as part of his Freshen Up tour. His latest album Egypt Station came out on Sept. 7.