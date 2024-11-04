'An invaluable legacy': Canadians react to death of Murray Sinclair

People all across Canada are mourning the loss of Murray Sinclair.

Sinclair, who was the chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, died on Monday in a Winnipeg hospital. He was 73 years old.

“The Honourable Murray Sinclair dedicated his life to repairing Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a social media post.

“As the Chief Commissioner of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he challenged us to confront the darkest parts of our history—because he believed we could learn from them, and be better for it.”

Trudeau described Sinclair as a “brilliant legal mind, a champion of Indigenous rights, and a trusted leader on our journey of reconciliation.”

“We will miss him dearly,” the post said.

A former senator and judge, Sinclair was the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and the second appointed in Canada.

“He leaves behind an invaluable legacy of bringing to light the stories of thousands of Residential Schools Survivors,” said a statement from Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

“This marking moment in Canada's history led to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 calls to action, which have initiated positive change for Indigenous communities in all spheres of society.”

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham said Sinclair’s passing feels especially sad as the journey he started is still ongoing.

In a statement, Gillingham said Sinclair dedicated his life to public service and brought to life the truths of the residential school system.

“As a Manitoba Senator, a mentor, an Elder-in-Residence, and an advocate for Indigenous languages and traditions, he inspired hope and a sense of possibility,” he said.

“He reminded us, 'Education got us into this mess, and education will get us out of it.' His words will continue to guide us, even though reconciliation is a journey that will take generations.”

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) said Sinclair’s passing leaves a gaping hole in the fabric of our nation.

The NCTR described Sinclair’s commitment to truth and reconciliation as “unparalleled,” adding that he fought tirelessly for the rights of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.

“His Honour will forever hold a special place in the heart of the NCTR,” it said in a statement.

“A revered Elder, his work with Survivors laid the foundation for our very existence.”

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) said Sinclair broke barriers and inspired countless people to pursue justice.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a hero whose vision and leadership continue to guide us forward,” said acting AMC Grand Chief Betsey Kennedy in a statement.

“The Honourable Murray Sinclair’s tireless commitment to justice and truth has left a permanent mark on our nations and communities, and we carry his light as we strive for the betterment of our Nations.”

A sacred fire to help guide Sinclair’s spirit home has been lit outside the Manitoba legislature, according to a family statement.

With files from the Canadian Press.