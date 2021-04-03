WINNIPEG -- The province has reported one new death related to COVID-19 along with more than 180 new cases reported on Friday and Saturday.

The most recent death, reported by the province on Saturday, is a woman in her 60s from the Winnipeg region. This brings the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba to 938.

The province did not release any COVID-19 information on Friday due to the holiday. It said the 181 cases – which include cases identified on Friday – brings the provincial five-day test positivity rate to 4.4 per cent.

The majority of the cases were reported in the Winnipeg health region, which saw 87 cases over Friday and Saturday. This brings the five-day test positivity rate in Winnipeg to four per cent.

Two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared in Winnipeg at the Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home and Lions Personal Care Home.

The Northern health region saw the second-highest number of cases over the two days, with 70 COVID-19 cases reported. A COVID-19 outbreak was also declared at the St. Anthony’s Hospital Psychiatric Unit in The Pas.

The Prairie Mountain Health region reported 19 cases, while Southern Health reported four cases and the Interlake–Eastern health region reported one.

The province said these cases bring the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the province reported since the pandemic started to 34,352. However, three cases were removed from the total due to a data correction.

There were no new variant of concern cases reported in Manitoba over Friday and Saturday, leaving the total number of variant cases at 270 – which includes 235 B.1.1.7. cases, 20 B.1.351 cases, and 15 cases not yet categorized.

The province said 142 people with COVID-19 were in hospital – including 66 people with active cases and 76 people who are no longer infectious. Of the 29 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, the province said 12 people have active cases, and 17 people are no longer infectious.

The province said there are now 1,252 active cases, and 32,162 recoveries.

NO COVID-19 INFORMATION TO BE RELEASED ON SUNDAY

The province said it will not be releasing any COVID-19 information on Sunday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, is expected to hold a COVID-19 media briefing on Tuesday, April 6.

This is a developing story. More to come.