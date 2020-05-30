WINNIPEG -- An anti-lockdown rally is scheduled for Saturday at 2:00 p.m. on the steps of the Manitoba Legislature Building.

The rally is demanding an end to the COVID-19 quarantine.

The province has begun reopening some businesses, but protesters want restrictions fully lifted.

Phase two of the province's Restoring Safe Services plan will start on June 1.

The second phase allows for a partial opening of educational services, increasing child-care centre limits and allowing sports.

PREVIOUS PROTESTS

A similar protest was held in Winnipeg on May 9.

The protest, led by retired chiropractor Gerry Bohemier, gathered more than 100 people.

"We don't want this kind of lockdown and assassination on our economy like we're seeing right now," said Bohemier at the protest on May 9.

The rally in Winnipeg remained peaceful but did attract a few counter-protesters.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

-With files from CTV's Kayla Rosen and Touria Izri