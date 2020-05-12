WINNIPEG -- Some organizations in Winnipeg have launched a public awareness campaign to condemn COVID-19 related acts of discrimination and racism in Manitoba.

The campaign, which is called “Manitobans: COVID-19 Doesn’t Discriminate. Nor Should You!”, includes distribution of posters in English and French in highly visible spaces across the province like businesses, organizations, and places of worship. The campaign will also use social media and create a social media challenge #EssentialinMB that will celebrate frontline workers who are newcomers, refugees and immigrants to Canada.

Additionally, the campaign will offer resource development and distribute information sheets for victims and witnesses of racism. The sheets will also be translated into common languages including Tagalog and Mandarin. There will also be virtual educational opportunities in which COVID-19 and racism will be discussed.

“We are alarmed by the heightened racist rhetoric being directed towards Chinese people and other peoples of Asian backgrounds,” said Perla Javate, co-chair of the Ethnocultural Council of Manitoba in a news release.

Jessica Praznik, project manager for the Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, told CTV News since the pandemic began there have been increased acts of racism and xenophobia against the Asian communities in Manitoba.

“I heard about a family, they had a neighbour spit at them, shake their fist, verbally assault them, and they have children at home," said Praznik. "Now the children are scared to go outside."

That experience is only from one family Praznik said, but there are many more stories of discrimination directed towards newcomers, refugees, immigrants and Asian people.

“Particularly online or getting shunned in grocery stores," said Praznik. "As the pandemic evolved, so did to the type of racism, discrimination and xenophobia.”

She said this doesn’t surprise her.

“This isn’t new to our work at Immigration Partnership Winnipeg, we are actually trying to influence and raise other anti-racism campaigns," Praznik said. "Especially when you have such things like a pandemic or other frightening (and) terrifying events. People put that type of fear on to other people.”

She said blaming others and their communities doesn’t fix the problem of a global pandemic, or any problem that could be associated with that community or culture.

“We know how impactful systematic racism is affecting Indigenous communities, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be engaging our Indigenous partners we already work with,” said Praznik.

Adding that it has been less than 100 years since Canada sent Japanese Canadians to camps during the Second World War.

“You would hope that people would learn from the past. We see a real history of racism and discrimination and xenophobia taking place. I do think that just because someone may hold a certain belief of misinformation doesn’t mean that they can’t change or they can’t change their belief system,” she said.

Campaigns that get more information out is the key to successfully building a stronger community that includes everyone Praznik said.