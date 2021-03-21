WINNIPEG -- The first-ever Anti-Racism Week in Winnipeg kicked off on Sunday, which is also the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Hamza Khan came to Winnipeg two and a half years ago from Pakistan. He says he's never experienced racism in the city.

"I'm loving it here. Everyone is so nice here and I have not personally seen anything like that," said Khan

But not everyone's experience is free of racism.

"I've been living with racism, discrimination, judgment, everything," said Ginger Crane-Crowe, who identifies as Indigenous.

According to MKO Grand Chief Garrison Settee, racism is a problem many Indigenous people in the province face.

Settee said he personally experienced racism while in university.

"I think we've learned to live with it in many aspects, but at the same time, I think it's something we will not accept anymore," he said.

To help combat racism within Winnipeg, the city announced Anti-Racism Week. The week aims to bring awareness and education about racism.

"Racism is unfortunately not a new phenomena. But we are certainly taking a citywide approach within the public service, but also in the community," said Mayor Brian Bowman at a news conference where the week was announced.

During Anti-Racism Week, the city will be hosting events on diversity and racism every day until March 27.

Some events, however, are bringing criticism from a community group concerned with the Winnipeg police's involvement.

"Continue having this week and continue promoting the voices that are actually promoting anti-racism and a safer Winnipeg for everyone, and that includes those most subject to police harassment and violence, which is indigenous and black people," said James Wilt, a member of Winnipeg Police Cause Harm.

Regardless of who is involved in the week-long event, Grand Chief Settee said initiatives promoting awareness are a small step in the fight to end racism.

"I think awareness is only one step. It's a matter of taking concrete steps to work towards eliminating it," Settee said. "I think more has to be done to eliminate racism."

Going forward, Settee said there needs to be more legislation and policies that address the problem to truly get rid of racism.