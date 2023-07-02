Antique dueling pistols stolen from Point Douglas

Winnipeg police are looking for your help in finding a pair of stolen antique pistols.

The major crimes unit says it happened during a commercial break and enter in the 100 block of Meade Street North.

Investigators believe a pair of Rothe Kilkenny Flintlock dueling pistols were stolen between June 25 and June 28.

The pistols are valued at approximately $6,200. They are approximately 10.5 inches long with a single gold barrel band and a finger spur on the trigger guards. The serial numbers on the stolen pistols are 988.2.6a and 988.2.6b.

Police say while they are still operational, the pistols need a musket ball as ammunition in order to fire. No ammunition was stolen during this incident.

Anyone with information that could lead to the recovery of the pistols is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).