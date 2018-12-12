A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six infants in a U-Haul storage locker is appealing her conviction and sentence.

Andrea Giesbrecht was found guilty in February 2017 on six counts of concealing the body of a child and in July 2017 she was sentenced to 8 ½ years in custody.

A panel of three Manitoba Court of Appeal judges is hearing the case.

Giesbrecht showed little emotion as she sat in shackles wearing a grey sweatshirt and sweatpants in the courtroom seated in between two sheriff’s officers.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer Greg Brodsky argued Wednesday morning Giesbrecht wasn’t disposing of the remains, he told court she was preserving them in the storage locker to visit from time-to-time.

“She never let anyone else take control of the contents,” Brodsky told court. “There’s no broken bones, there’s no stab wounds.

“I say she didn’t dispose of them. They were saved.”

Court of Appeal Justice Christopher Mainella told court no evidentiary basis was provided for that argument.

“She wasn’t keeping her vinyl record collection,” Mainella told court. “These lockers were used for storing dead bodies.

“It’s a deceit that is occurring here. You have a legal obligation to register your birth.”

Giesbrecht didn’t testify during her trial and no motive was ever given for her actions.

Brodsky told the Court of Appeal Giesbrecht’s sentence was excessive and the trial judge erred in the verdict in ruling the babies were likely born alive.

He said either the conviction should be quashed, a new trial should be ordered or the sentence should be reduced.

The hearing is expected to run all day Wednesday.

The appeal court judges could have a decision Wednesday or could reserve their decision for a later time.

"I didn't see an ... authority in your case book that says that you don't commit this offence by being good at hiding dead bodies. Because essentially, that's what you're saying is that you can defeat this charge by burying a body in your backyard (and) you're still in possession of it."