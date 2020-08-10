WINNIPEG -- An appliance failure and the use of power tools were the causes of two late night fires over the weekend in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg crews were called to the first fire at a house in the 400 block of Manitoba Avenue around

9:35 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the house and attacked the fire from inside the structure.

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 10:05 p.m.

No one was in the house at the time of the fire and no one was hurt.

According to the city, preliminary observations show an appliance failure accidentally started the fire.

There are no damage estimates at this time.

Just after midnight on Monday, firefighters went to the second fire at a home in the 400 block of Kirkbridge Drive.

Upon arrival at the incident, crews found smoke coming from the home, and extinguished the fire by 12:35 a.m.

Everyone inside the home got out safely before crews got to the scene and no one was hurt,

The city said the fire was accidental. Preliminary observations show power tools generated sparks, which smoldered for hours in debris next to the home, and started the fire.

The city is reminding Winnipeggers that conditions are dry and people need to take precautions when doing construction work. It also urges people to properly butt out their cigarettes.