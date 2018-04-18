

CTV Winnipeg





Two apps that are used as trackers for garbage and recycling days have been affected by a data breach.

On Tuesday, users of the Recycle Coach and My Waste apps, which are both owned by Municipal Media Inc., were notified the databases were accessed by unauthorized parties and some users’ email addresses could have been compromised.

The statement said that the company is investigating and trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“We are working closely with the vendor to determine how many Winnipeg customers have been affected and to confirm what information was part of the breach,” a spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said. “Currently, the vendor has indicated that the breach only involved customers' email addresses.”

Municipal Media Inc. advises to stay alert for any suspicious emails posing as Recycle Coach and My Waste, and to not click links that customers don’t recognize.