WINNIPEG -- The north and southbound lanes of the Arlington Bridge between Dufferin Avenue and Logan Avenue will be shut down for just under two weeks for inspection and repairs.

The City of Winnipeg said in a news release the bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23 until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

Pedestrians will still be able to use the east sidewalk.

The city said drivers should allow for extra travel time, and to use alternate routes such as the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuk Bridge.