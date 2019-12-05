WINNIPEG -- The Arlington Bridge is set to close temporarily for maintenance repairs on Friday.

The City of Winnipeg said the bridge will be closed between Dufferin Avenue and Logan Avenue between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Pedestrian access to the bridge will remain.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes such as the McPhillips Street Underpass or Slaw Rebchuck Bridge, and to allow for extra travel time.

For more information on lane closures you can visit the City of Winnipeg Website.