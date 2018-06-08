Featured
Arlington Bridge to be temporarily closed
It will be closed for a bridge inspection and maintenance. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, June 8, 2018 9:35AM CST
The Arlington Bridge will be temporarily closed this weekend for a bridge inspection and maintenance.
According to the City of Winnipeg the bridge will be closed from Logan Avenue to Dufferin Avenue on Saturday beginning at 6 a.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.
The bridge is still open to pedestrians, but drivers are advised to find alternate routes and prepare for additional travel time.