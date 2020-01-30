WINNIPEG -- RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a Portage la Prairie business.

On Jan. 21, around 2 p.m. RCMP said five suspects went into a business on Saskatchewan Avenue West, discharged bear spray and stole several items including a Slurpee and a bag of chips. The suspects then escaped the store.

RCMP said patrolling officers found one suspect who matched a description and placed a 21-year-old man from Portage la Prairie under arrest. RCMP said charges of robbery, administering a noxious substance and failure to comply, are pending. The charges have not been tested in court.

RCMP said they are still looking for four other suspects.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1(800) 222-8477, or submit a tip online.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.