WINNIPEG -- Movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger is coming to Winnipeg this spring to speak at a motivational event.

Schwarzenegger will be in Winnipeg for a ‘Power of Success” event, where attendees will learn strategies for leadership and performance, personal life and success, and health and wellness.

Other speakers at the event include Molly Bloom, whose memoir ‘Molly’s Game’ was adapted into a movie with the same name by Aaron Sorkin.

The one-day event takes place on May 5 at the RBC Convention Centre from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online and begin at $97.