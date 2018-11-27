

CTV Winnipeg





The Winkler Police Service is investigating after a stolen truck reportedly crashed through the wall of a business and a large number of guns inside were stolen.

Police said on Tuesday around 3:40 a.m. they went to a business on 1st Street in response to an alarm. When they arrived they found there was a big hole in the wall at the front of the store.

Following a preliminary investigation, police allege a stolen truck was backed into the front of the store and a large amount of handguns and long guns were taken. The suspects then left with the truck.

Winkler police said around 35 firearms were taken and they were mostly handguns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 204-325-0829 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.