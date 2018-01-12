

CTV Winnipeg





An arrest has been made after a driver was approached by a male suspect and demanded to hand over money.

Winnipeg police said on Jan. 2 around 11:25 a.m., a man stopped at a red light heading northbound on St. James Street from Portage Avenue and had his window partially down when a man approached his car and asked for money.

When the driver declined police said the man then pulled out a knife, demanded money and threatened to hurt the driver.

Police said the man then grabbed onto the window and attempted to pull it before the light turned green and the driver in the vehicle was able to get away.

Investigators said a finger print was collected from the car window and police were able to identify a suspect and obtain an arrest warrant.

On Thursday police arrested 36-year-old Jaime Efrain Garcia and charged him with robbery and for failing to comply with probation.