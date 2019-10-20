WINNIPEG -- Police have arrested a 47-year-old man, after a shooting in the St. Norbert area Saturday left a man in hospital, Winnipeg police said.

On Saturday evening around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to a report of a gunshot in the first 100 block of Dubois Place. Police said an injured man had also been seen in the neighbourhood.

Police said as officers were arriving in the area, the injured man went to a nearby hospital, with a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to identify a residence that was involved, and went inside. While officers did not find anyone inside, they did find several guns, including a .22 calibre rifle.

Soon after, police said they found a suspect near the hospital and he was arrested. Following an investigation by the major crimes unit, police determined the suspect and the victim knew each other.

Joel Benarde Tencha, 47, is facing five different firearm related charges, as well as aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon.

Tencha has been detained in custody.