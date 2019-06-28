

Rachel Bergen, CTV News Winnipeg





Police announced Friday that an arrest was made in connection with a random attack that left a Winnipeg man dead.

Const. Rob Carver said a 19-year-old man was charged with second degree-murder in the death of Justin Silicz.

Police believe Silicz, 32, was killed in the early hours of Sunday, June 2 after walking back to his car around 4:30 a.m. with two others in the West End.

Silicz’s brother previously described him as a promising young lawyer.

According to police, an altercation occurred with another group in the area of Arlington Street and McDermot Avenue.

Carver said tips from the public were important in making the arrest.

“I know that the response from members of the public, both businesses and residents who contacted investigators after our second news conference provided significant information that allowed it to move forward. I believe video was involved,” he said.

Carver added this homicide struck a chord with the public.

“Homicides are terrible, but some of them where there is simply no rhyme or reason affect us differently, and that would certainly be the case here,” he said.

The accused was detained in custody.