

Keila DePape, CTV Winnipeg





A family is mourning the loss of a man killed in an attack that Winnipeg police call “completely random.”

Justin Silicz, 32, died after an altercation in the area of Arlington Street and McDermot Avenue on June 2, police say.

The family says the loss has left “a very huge hole” in their hearts.

“My parents lost their son, I lost my baby bro and my kids lost their uncle. Winnipeg lost a promising young lawyer—a man for others,” said Justin’s brother Michael on Friday.

“We need closure and we want justice for our little Jay Jay,” he said.

Police believe Silicz was walking back to his car around 4:30 a.m. with two others before an altercation broke out with another group.

Things escalated as the group moved on to Winnipeg Avenue between Arlington Avenue and Tecumseh Street.

That’s when police say Silicz suffered serious injuries that led to his death.

Silicz didn’t do anything to instigate the violence that was inflicted upon him, said Const. Rob Carver, who called the killing “a tragedy by any definition of that word.”

“This is a horrible intersection of two groups that had nothing to do with each other and it’s resulted in a murder,” said Carver, adding a weapon was used but he couldn’t provide more details.

Police said they are looking for three suspects with “varying degrees of culpability.”

The first suspect is described as a slim black male in his mid-20s, about six-feet tall and wearing red clothes.

The two other males have dark complexions and were wearing dark coloured clothes, police say.

All three are believed to have left the area heading east on Winnipeg Avenue on foot.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any security systems for video.

Anyone with information can call police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204)-786-TIPS.